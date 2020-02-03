Impressions win National Division One Basketball League

ADVERTISEMENT

Impressions Basketball Club of Asaba emerged winners of the Total National Division One league after defeating Reformers 85-66 points in the finals.

Both teams were unbeaten in their various conferences up until they met in the finals and the Coach Kenneth Mfon side showed their superiority with Chinedu Chimbuo putting up a Most Valuable Player display sinking 28 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists to lead his team to the title.

Another 12 points, 3 assists and 6 rebounds from Basit Akinmola also aided Impressions’ dominance.

Camac from Bayelsa settled for the third placed spot after defeating City Chiefs of Abuja 81-48points.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

An explosive first quarter ended 17points apiece before Camac took charge in the second and third quarters 32-11, 24-6 points before losing the last quarter 8-14 points.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Benedictt Onovughakpa put up a double-double performance scoring 18 points and 13 rebounds. Frank Okome recorded 23points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists while Precious Sunday scored 20 points and 2 assists.

AbdulMalik Onoku (Reformers), Dennis Solomon (Taraba Hurricanes), Andrew Aribo (City Chiefs) and Nnamdi Umedi (Impressions) all joined Chnedu Chimbuo as the tournament’s top 5 players.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App