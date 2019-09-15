Imposter using my name on Facebook – Bishop Kukah

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah on Saturday warned the public against an online fraudster who has been claiming to be him on Facebook and defrauding unsuspecting victims.

Most Rev Kukah disclosed this in a statement signed by the Communication Director to the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Chris Omotosho.

The statement said the impostor has accepted friends’ requests and sent same to many to people in the name of Bishop Kukah.

He has exchanged pleasantries in uncharacteristic ways and has promised his victims jobs and contracts in exchange for financial gratification.

