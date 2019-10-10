Importers must venture into manufacturing – SON

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has charged importers to venture into manufacturing to create wealth and job opportunities for the nation’s teeming unemployed youths.

It advised importers to get the required standards to make their products competitive, noting that with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) assented by President, Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian manufacturers must up their game so as not to be overwhelmed by foreign goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of SON Osita Aboloma, represented by the director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, Engr. Obiora Manafa, at a one-day sensitisation programme with importers and dealers of electronics in Alaba International Market, said adhering to standards was the surest way to bring back the glory days of the market.

He said: “Instead of faking established brands, build your own brands and make money from it. We are also advising them to go into manufacturing. We cannot continue to depend on importing. Many big importers have gone into manufacturing. Nigerian cables are the best, why should we import?”

Earlier, the president, Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association and Executive Chairman, Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria (EDAN), commended SON’s capacity for work, and tireless contribution and encouragement toward ensuring that the market stands out as an exemplary market with quality assurance practices.

SON said recently that it sealed off a warehouse in Kano metropolis, and confiscated over a trailer load of fake and harmful mosquito coils worth about N40 million.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App