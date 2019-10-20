Importation, exportation ban grounds commercial activities

This content is for subscribers only.

Border communities worst hit Experts condemn policy Smugglers devise other means Barely a week after the Federal Government announced a total ban on importation and exportation through its land borders, economic activities have been paralysed in and around the border communities across the country. The Federal Government, Monday announced a total ban on the…

Join us on

Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.