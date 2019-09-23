Implications of border closure, VAT increase

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Nigerian Government through the office of the National Security Adviser announced the decision to close all Nigerian borders in August . The exercise which was code-named “Swift Response ” was to be jointly conducted by the Nigerian Customs, Immigration, Police and Military Personnel and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser .

Many do not seem to know that one of the problems of Nigerian economy is its neighbours. We subsidise fuel for them and many food items through our porous borders, and in return, we get expired rice, arms , drugs and many other contrabands smuggled into our country. While the borders are temporarily closed, we can use the opportunity to know our actual fuel Consumption, the rice needs, and assess our security architecture .That will help us deal with external threats.

Our neighbours need to cooperate with us on border issues. In Niger Republic for example, they don’t eat that kind of rice that is being smuggled to Nigeria. That’s their culture, they eat what they called white rice which is different from this one. So they allow their Country to be used as a passage way for that kind of Rice to be Smuggled into Nigeria.

I also have reservation for the so called VAT increase. With the little knowledge that I have, and having consulted with a professional on tax related issues, I will like to advise Mr President that since he has recently inaugurated his Economic Advisory Council, which is seen by majority of Nigerians as a well-come development ,let them be carried along in making all important economic decision.

Mustapha Ya’u Gumel, a Public Affairs Analyst, wrote this Piece from Dutse, Jigawa State. Can be contacted at mustaphayau7@gmail.com

