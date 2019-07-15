  1. Home
Impey wins stage nine of Tour de France

A South African, Daryl Impey, won stage nine of the Tour de France yesterday leaving local fans to settle for Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe keeping hold of the yellow jersey on Bastille Day.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Impey was part of a mass breakaway that quickly opened a 10-minute gap and extended it throughout the race with the pack eventually trailing in 16 minutes adrift.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and the other overall title contenders finished together in a low-key ending after allowing the 14-man break to open up an uncatchable lead on the 170km run.

