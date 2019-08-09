Impeachment Threat: You’re bootlickers, spineless, PDP mocks Kogi APC lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Kogi state has reacted to the planned impeachment moves of the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba by members of the state assembly, warning that the lawmakers are toeing the path of self-destruction.

In a statement issued in Lokoja on Friday and signed by its publicity secretary, Prince Bode Ogunmola, the party, observed that the lawmakers were by their action, ceding their independence to the executive.

“We have all along known that they are a bunch of bootlickers, but we did not realise that they are this cheap and spineless.

“What impeachable offence did the Deputy Governor commits by choosing to be on the side of the people and kicking against the open rape on our state treasury?

“With this calibre of men in our supposed hallowed chamber, our state is in deep trouble. We are constrained to warn that the Lawmakers risk attracting to themselves the wrath of our people and more importantly, eroding the respect that should be accorded the institution,” Ogunmola said.

The PDP condemned the attempt by the lawmakers to blackmail the deputy governor, asking them not to subject themselves to “the whims and caprices of the executive”.

According to the PDP, the views expressed by the deputy governor were popular and conform with the thinking of majority of kogites, adding that “if the lawmakers know their onions, it is the governor that should be brought to trial, not his deputy”.

The PDP further maintained that it stands with Elder Achuba all the way, adding that “instead of trying to stage-manage an impeachment, the lawmakers should rise and stand on the side of posterity by condemning the rape brought on the state by the vision-less administration of Governor Yahaya Bello”.

