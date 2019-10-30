Imo: Why Ihedioha cleared 80 months arrears of 24,000 pensioners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha paid the backlog of 80 months pension arrears of 24, 409 pensioners to show how things can be done differently in the administration of the state, and not for politics, the coalition for the Advancement of Good Governance (CAGG) has said.

The National Convener, CAGG, James Okoronkwo, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference.

He also said the 24, 409 pensioners paid were out of the 25, 430 total and that the remaining 340 are yet to be paid because of invalid BVN, and another 286 because of wrong banking details.

“A summary of all pensioners of the 27 local governments shows that payments have started not only for Imo State indigenes but also those that were seconded from their state, did a transfer, or were not originally from Imo State but are employed by the Imo State Government,” Okoronkwo said.

He said the organisation was not unmindful of the impatience of Imolites to see immediate results from the government they voted for, especially now that their mandate has further been affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

