Imo varsity launches investigation into cult clashes

Authorities of the Imo State University, Owerri, have launched an investigation into a clash between two rival cult groups, which led to the death of two students on Wednesday.

The two students lost their lives while several others were injured, during a shooting which broke out between two yet-to-be-identified confraternities around the main gate of the varsity.

The incident caused panic as students, including businessmen ran for safety.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Obi Njoku, said that the investigation would unravel the immediate and remote cause of the incident, as well as identify the perpetrators.

Njoku, however, said that only one person was killed and he was not a student of the varsity.

“Only one person has been confirmed dead and he is not a student of our university. He is a student of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri but had a shop around our school. “

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the operatives of the command had taken control of the situation and had restored normalcy to the institution.

The police spokesperson also confirmed that one student was killed in the incident, while two have been arrested in connection with the incident.

