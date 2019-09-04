  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Imo: Tribunal dismisses petition against Reps member
ADVERTISEMENT

Imo: Tribunal dismisses petition against Reps member

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri  Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Election Petitions Tribunal

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri has dismissed the suit filled by an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 general elections for Ezinihitte Mbaise/Ahiazu Mbaise federal constituency of Imo state, Nnanna Igbokwe, against the victory of Emeka Chinedu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Chinedu was declared winner of the election in February by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice C.H Ahuchaogu, in his judgment, said that the petitioner did not show invariable evidence why the election should be upturned.

The judge said that the APC and its candidate did not convince the tribunal why its candidate should have been declared winner.

He said that there was no proof by Igbokwe for the tribunal to believe that over voting ,violence and electoral malpractices marred the election.

The tribunal also said that the petitioner could not prove his claim that the winner of the election, who was the first respondent in the petition was not qualified to stand for the election.

The tribunal, while dismissing the petition, resolved all the prayers of the petitioner in favour of the first respondent

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.