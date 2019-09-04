Imo: Tribunal dismisses petition against Reps member

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri has dismissed the suit filled by an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 general elections for Ezinihitte Mbaise/Ahiazu Mbaise federal constituency of Imo state, Nnanna Igbokwe, against the victory of Emeka Chinedu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Chinedu was declared winner of the election in February by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice C.H Ahuchaogu, in his judgment, said that the petitioner did not show invariable evidence why the election should be upturned.

The judge said that the APC and its candidate did not convince the tribunal why its candidate should have been declared winner.

He said that there was no proof by Igbokwe for the tribunal to believe that over voting ,violence and electoral malpractices marred the election.

The tribunal also said that the petitioner could not prove his claim that the winner of the election, who was the first respondent in the petition was not qualified to stand for the election.

The tribunal, while dismissing the petition, resolved all the prayers of the petitioner in favour of the first respondent

