Imo traditional rulers call for sack of chairman

The crisis rocking the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers has deepened as the members are demanding the immediate sack of its embattled chairman, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

They also expressed their gratitude to Governor Emeka Ihedioha for reversing the dethronement and suspension of some of their colleagues as well as fulfilling his promise of paying the allowances of those suspended or dethroned by the immediate-past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Owerri on Sunday, the monarchs equally insisted that the traditional council should be dissolved by the governor forthwith as “Ohiri’s chairmanship remains an illegal contraption.”

The communiqué, which was read by Eze Anayo Durueburuo, also implored the governor to comply with several court judgements including that of the Supreme Court and reinstate Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya as their chairman in line with rule of law mantra of the Rebuild Agenda of the Ihedioha’s administration.

They insisted that Ilomuanya’s chairmanship is the gate way to restoring confidence and the dignity of the traditional institution which Ohiri and Okorocha desecrated.

While condemning in totality, the recent rascality and inciting utterances of Okorocha, the monarchs called for an intensified effort at probing the former governor.

According to them, Okorocha must be made to face the consequences of his inhuman actions while in office as governor, stressing that the former governor destroyed virtually all institutions of governance in the state including the traditional institution.

The monarchs called on Imo people to lend their total support to Governor Ihedioha whom they described as “a Governor whose word is his bond.”

