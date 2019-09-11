Imo to run open budget system

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State government has commenced an open budget system. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor, who disclosed this in an interview in his office, explained the need for Imo citizens to know their state’s budget system, adding that it makes for transparency and accountability.

The commissioner revealed that for the years of former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration in the state, Imo people had been left in the dark about the budget system and the results of the audits of the state government’s accounts.

He added that unlike the past administration, the Emeka Ihedioha administration has resolved to always maintain the policy of transparency and accountability.

The commissioner disclosed that his office has engaged the office of the auditor-general to look at accounts of the years of 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He directed the budget office of his ministry to go ahead and make public their accounts of these past years so that Imo citizens, will know what was being budgeted for and how their funds have been spent.

He said the system makes for easy auditing, as the audited accounts were released to the public, adding that “we have not been releasing our audited accounts for the past years, just like former Governor Rochas Okorocha did during his time, because he (Rochas) had operated a lot of fiscal issues under secrecy for the purpose of misappropriating the state fund”.

According to him, “Imo people can now see what we are doing as we have now started work on the 2020 budget,” adding “we are making our own case open and transparent, so that Imo people would know what audited accounts are like”.

The people he believed, would now follow and understand the budget and the state budgetary system, which is in line with the present governor’s policy of openness, transparency and accountability.

