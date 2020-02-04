Imo to float car loan for civil servants – Uzodinma

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said the state government will soon launch a car loan scheme for civil servants in the state.

He also said that a housing scheme will be established to ensure that workers have roofs over their heads.

Speaking while distributing cars to Permanent Secretaries in the state on Tuesday, the governor described the occasion as “a new dawn, a new chapter in the new lmo state.”

He said, “This is in line with my promise to motivate the civil servants by providing them with necessary tools to boost efficiency at work.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The Permanent Secretaries, as the administrative heads of their ministries, are naturally the first beneficiaries of these programmes designed to motivate workers.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“Soon, a car loan programme will be worked out for senior civil servants. In like manner, we shall work out a housing scheme that will ensure that in the coming years, all workers have a roof over their heads.”

He added: “Also, the Secretary to the State Government, liaising with the Head of Service, will work out a staff mass transit programme for junior workers in the civil service. The programme will ensure that junior workers are picked from, and dropped at designated locations every working day at subsidized costs.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App