Imo to benefit from FG’s Agric scheme

Imo state is among the Niger Delta states that will benefit from the Federal Government‘s Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise for the Nine Niger-Delta States (LIFE-ND).

The programme is being undertaken in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which has set up a project steering committee for the programme.

LIFE-ND is meant for disadvantaged youth and women in the rural and suburban communities to improve their means of livelihood.

According to a statement from the office of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has already inaugurated the project steering committee.

The LIFE programme adopts a cluster model at the ward level of the local government areas, targeting core commodities of comparative advantage in such communities.

According to the statement, implementation arrangement has nine benefiting oil-producing states of Cross-Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abia and Delta states.

The value chain identified includes Cassava, Plantation, Rice, Fish, Cocoa, Oil Palm, and Poultry.

The overall goal of the programme is to contribute to the attainment of food security and economic growth of Nigeria through job creation, value addition, and promotion of business enterprises in agriculture, increasing rural income generation and improved livelihoods for youths and women.

It added that the development partners include the World Bank, African Development Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development, and the French Development Agency.

