Imo third COVID-19 case ‘a Kano returnee’

Imo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo, says the State has so far recorded three cases of coronavirus with the third case being a returnee from Kano State.

The commissioner said in Owerri that all the three cases are doing well at the isolation and treatment centre where they are being quarantined.

She said that all the necessary contacts tracing have been done and samples already taken from people considered highly exposed.

According to her: “The third and newly confirmed case is a 43-year-old returnee from Kano State who arrived his home town in Ehime Obowo recently.

“Contacts from him have been listed and are being followed up.

“Also, samples have been taken from people considered highly exposed to him and already sent to the laboratory,” the commissioner said.

She stressed that the ministry is going ahead to investigate reports and rumors of returnees and other suspected cases.

She urged residents of the State to keep safe by adhering to earlier advisories of steady hand washing with soap and running water, frequent use of hand sanitizers, maintenance of social distance of one to two meters and avoiding crowd.

