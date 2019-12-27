Imo stakeholders rate Ihedioha

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State stakeholders comprising notable political, traditional and religious leaders, captains of industry and technocrats have given pass mark to Governor Emeka Ihedioha “for his landmark achievements so far in the state”.

Speaking at the 2019 stakeholders luncheon held at Government House on Thursday, Chief Paschal Dozie who is the chairman of the occasion said the governor has performed beyond expectation.

Dozie, who is the chairman, Imo State Elders Advisory Council said the governor has shown the capacity to turn the fortune of the state around and enjoined all and sundry to join hands with him to achieve the desired objective.

He said, “We now have hope of a new Imo under His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. He has done so well and deserves our commendations.

“I believe that if we want this government to succeed, we must contribute our individual and collective quota. So let us join hands with the governor to achieve the Imo State of our dreams.” He said.

In his remarks, Governor Ihedioha said the efforts of his administration are already yielding positive results, adding that he would not relent until Imo becomes the envy of states in the country.

