Imo speaker, Ihim resigns

The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has resigned his position.

His resignation, few weeks to the inauguration of the new session, is coming in the wake of impeachment notice served on him by his colleagues.

In his place, Loman Ugorji, was appointed the new speaker.

It was gathered that the embattled speaker tendered his resignation letter to the Clerk of the House, Chris Duru.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, had similarly resigned last week.

Twenty one out of the 27 lawmakers of the state assembly had during a brief but rowdy plenary, suspended the Speaker and the majority leader, Lugard Osuji, over what was described as conduct against the interest of the members of the House.

The aggrieved lawmakers who served an impeachment notice on Ihim, announced, Chinedu Offor, member representing Onuimo Local Government Area, as the acting Speaker.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Marcel Ekwezuo, confirmed the resignation.

Ekwezuo said “The Speaker has resigned. He tendered his resignation letter today, May 28. He is grateful to his colleagues and the people of Imo state for the opportunity to serve as the number third citizen of the state for four years.”

