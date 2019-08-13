Imo: Scores wounded as herdsmen clash over missing cows

ADVERTISEMENT

Many herdsmen sustained injuries in Agbala, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state on Tuesday following a clash between some herders over missing cows.

It was gathered that two herders sustained serious injuries as they used weapons on each other and were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, by policemen from the Agbala Police Division.

According to an eyewitness, one of the herders had allegedly stolen his colleagues’ cows after stabbing him while he was sleeping.

Thinking that the man was dead, the suspect left with his victim’s cows.

It was gathered that the rift caused a long stretch of gridlock on Owerri-Aba Road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident said that calm had been restored while the injured were responding to treatments at the hospital.

