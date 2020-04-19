Imo residents caught unawares as curfew takes effect

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital, and its environs were caught stranded on Saturday as the curfew imposed on the state by Governor Hope Uzodimma took effect.

Uzodimma had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the state, while maintaining the present dawn to dusk restriction order on the state as further measures to contain the spread of the deadly COVID -19 pandemic.

The 6 pm to 6 am curfew, according to the governor, will be indefinite while also announcing that violators would be made to pay various fines.

There was initial confusion on the take off time as traders and commuters went about their businesses, oblivious of the announcement.

Immediately it’s a minute after 6 pm, soldiers blocked all major entries and exit to the state.

Hundreds of commuters were stranded as security agents did not allow them to pass through the numerous checkpoints.

There was long queues along both the Owerri – Aba and Owerri -Onitsha side of the expressways, as buses and trucks were not allowed to enter the state.

Some of the stranded persons told our correspondent that they were unaware of the announcement, adding that they thought that it was the “normal lockdown”.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, said that the information was adequately circulated.

He said that immediately the announcement was made, local radio stations in the state repeatedly announced the order of the governor.

