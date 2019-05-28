Imo Reps-elect tells Judge: You erred in sacking me

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives member-elect for Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba federal constituency of Imo, Ugonna Ozurigbo, who was sacked by a Federal High Court in Owerri on Monday, has told Justice Tijanni Ringim that his judgement was a miscarriage of justice.

He said that he has appealed the judgment.

Justice Ringim had nullified the electoral victory of Ozurigbo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Owerri and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give the first runner-up in the election the certificate of return.

Ozurigbo, who spoke to newsmen after filing the papers, said, “The judge delivered the judgment in error.”

He said that contrary to the judgement of the court, he was not “a beneficiary of APC’s automatic ticket.”

“I am not a beneficiary of APC automatic ticket. I am a product of direct primary. The records are there. I have appealed against the court judgement which sacked me as the member-elect for Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba federal constituency on Monday.

“That judgment can’t stand the scrutiny of deeper legal review. No ticket was dashed to me.

“I contested for the APC ticket during a direct primary in my federal constituency.

“I have the record of how I won during the primary election. It was a direct primary. I have results of how I won the primary from the wards.

“I have the INEC reports authenticating my victory at the primary. I have the report of the APC official who supervised the primary,” he added.

