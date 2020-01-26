Imo polls: Security aide shoots senatorial candidate at victory party

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory party for the declared winner of the rerun election in Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency of Imo state ended tragically when a security aide attached to the senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 election, Ndubuisi Emenike, mistakenly shot him

The security aide, a staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was shooting sporadically into the air to celebrate Miriam Onuoha, who was some few hours before, declared winner of the election when he mistakenly turned the nozzle on his boss.

The bullets landed in his abdomen.

The victory party was taking place some few metres outside Onuoha’s country home in Umunachi in Isiala Mbano local government area of the state at about 5pm on Sunday.

The officer, apparently drunk, was immediately disarmed and taken into custody while the victim was rushed to a nearby St Joseph Hospital, Okwelle, before he was taken in an ambulance to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri.

As at the time of writing, the victim is being attended to at accident and emergency unit of the hospital.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the story said, “I can confirm the shooting of Ndubuisi Emenike aka Ototonwa, investigation has commenced, the officer (NSCDC personnel) who shot him is presently in custody.”

