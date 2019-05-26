Imo: Police rescue suspected motorcycle snatchers from angry mob

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not a lucky day for two members of a syndicate that specialises in snatching motorbikes along the Aba – Owerri road as they were nabbed and nearly lynched by an angry mob.

The suspects had boarded the bike and along the way struggled to steal it from the rider.

However, the bike rider was saved by some policemen on escort who were on their way to Imo airport to receive their boss.

On sighting the policemen, the suspects tried to escape. One was arrested at the spot while the second aimed his gun on one of the policemen and pulled the trigger. He was however lucky as the short gun failed respond.

Our correspondent who witnessed the incident reports that the second suspect immediately took to his heels, but one of the policemen pursued him and caught up with him in an uncompleted building which they had converted to their hideout.

They were both thoroughly beaten but were saved from instant death by the escorts who handed them over to their colleagues on patrol.

A motorcyclist, who identified himself as Nze, said that he had, 30 minutes before the incident, given a ride to one of the suspects.

He said that his instincts saved him from being dispossessed of his motorcycle as he suspected and quickly asked him to drop.

He said that Aba – Owerri road, especially at Naze junction has been one of the dark spots for the hoodlums.

