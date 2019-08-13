Imo: Police nab 4 fake car buyers, recover vehicle

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigerian Police, Imo State command, have arrested four persons, who posed as car buyers to dispossess the owner of a vehicle in Owerri.

It was gathered that the suspects had, on June 26, at Mbonu Ojike street, dispossessed one Amarachi Osualla of her vehicle she put up for sale.

One of the suspects had, on the pretense of buying the car, demanded to test the car after bargain, and zoomed off with the car to an unknown destination.

Their arrest and recovery of the car, according to police, followed a man-hunt mounted by the police.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the arrest, said that they had confessed to the crime and other incidents, and that the police were making efforts to recover other stolen vehicles.

He said that the suspects were arrested on August 12 at a hide out around Nekede.

He named the suspects as Michael Anyanwu, Uche Obi, Chikezie Ejiaku and Ifeanyi Chilaka.

