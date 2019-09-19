Imo: Police declare notorious armed robber, Ukachukwu, wanted

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Imo state have declared a notorious armed robber identified as Ebuka Ukachukwu, also known as “small witch” wanted.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, said that Ukachukwu is wanted for his alleged involvement in armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday, the PPRO said, “he is also wanted for unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and cult-related activities.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Ebuka Ukachukwu “m” (alias Small Witch) is 22 years of age and a native of Abatu village in Oguta Local Government Area. He remains wanted until arrested.”

SP Ikeokwu urged members of the public to volunteer useful information that will enable the Police apprehend him.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App