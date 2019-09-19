  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Imo: Police declare notorious armed robber, Ukachukwu, wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

Imo: Police declare notorious armed robber, Ukachukwu, wanted

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date

The Police in Imo state have declared a notorious armed robber identified as Ebuka Ukachukwu, also known as “small witch” wanted.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, said that   Ukachukwu is wanted for his alleged involvement in armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday, the PPRO said, “he is also wanted for unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and cult-related activities.

“Ebuka Ukachukwu “m” (alias Small Witch) is 22 years of age and a native of Abatu village in Oguta Local Government Area. He remains wanted until arrested.”

SP Ikeokwu urged members of the public to volunteer useful information that will enable the Police apprehend him.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.