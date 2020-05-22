Imo PDP publicity scribe resigns

  1. Home
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary in Imo State, Mr. Damian Opara, has resigned.

Opara announced his resignation in a letter to the Chairman of the party in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Emeka Aihe.

The letter was also copied to the Ward Chairman of Obitti/Mgbuisi, Uche Mazi.

Opara, who did not state the reasons for his resignation, thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve.

