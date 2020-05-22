Imo PDP publicity scribe resigns

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary in Imo State, Mr. Damian Opara, has resigned.

Opara announced his resignation in a letter to the Chairman of the party in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Emeka Aihe.

The letter was also copied to the Ward Chairman of Obitti/Mgbuisi, Uche Mazi.

Opara, who did not state the reasons for his resignation, thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve.

