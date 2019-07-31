Imo: Onwuliri, 16 others make Ihedioha’s commissioners’ list

  1. Home
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri  Published Date

A former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, is among the 17 nominees for the post of commissioners, whose names were submitted to the Imo State House of Assembly by Governor Emeka Ihedioha for confirmation.

The list was read by the Speaker, Collins Chiji, at the plenary on Wednesday.

Among those who made the list were: Chuma Nnaji, Reginald lhebuzo, Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam, Prof Emeka Felix Ebidiekwe, Engr. Benjamin Nnamdi Ekwueme, Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke, Prof Nicholas Anayo Amaefule and Barr. Chijioke Nzekwe.

Others are; Umez-Eronini Okechukwu, Mikam Mgbegwelu, Dr. Vin Udokwu, Bon Unachukwu, Mrs Nkeiruka lbekwe, Engr Sly Enwerem, Chief Emma Nworgu and Tony Eze Okere.

The speaker has set up a six-member ad hoc screening committee with Eddy Obinna, member representing Aboh Mbaise, as chairman.

Members are; Anayo Onyemaechi (Owerri west), Bar Frank Ugboma ( Oguta), Sam Obinaikpa (Okigwe), Obinna Okpara (Nkwerre) and Freedlina Nnodim Ele (Orsu.)

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.