Imo on path of economic rejuvenation – Ihedioha

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha says the state is on the path of economic rejuvenation anchored on the Imo Growth and Strategic Development Plan, a five-year economic blueprint designed to rebuild the state. Ihedioha said this yesterday in his broadcast at the ceremony to mark the nation’s 59th independence anniversary celebration held at the Cenotaph Arena in Owerri.

“Accordingly, we have taken the first sure steps by building a strong institutional framework for good governance. We have adopted the ethics of due process in all government transactions in keeping with national and global standards. Imo State now operates the Treasury Single Account system which is today boosting our Internally Generated Revenues,” he said. He said the internally generated revenue of the state, “which was less than N300m per month” when he assumed office in May, had recorded over 150 percent increase with N795m realized as of September 30.

He said the civil service had taken its pride of place as the engine room for the delivery of government services; while reforms were ongoing to improve service delivery across board, motivate the workforce “and right the wrongs inflicted on the psyche of the personnel by eight years of misgovernment.”

He said rebuilding road infrastructure was underway; while revamping key sectors such as education and agriculture had received prompt attention from his administration.

“We have embarked on a comprehensive plan of overhauling our infrastructure which was ruined by shoddy contract awards, quackery and entrenched policy of graft. Works are commencing shortly for the reconstruction of 14 critical roads, both within the Owerri Township and across the State.

“It is important to state that we are reviewing our security architecture with a view to ensuring security of lives and properties and restoration of confidence in government,” the governor said.

