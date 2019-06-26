Imo: Okorocha, wife carted away 67 vehicles, ADC 5, task force alleges

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the Imo State Task Force on Recovery of Government Assets, Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku, has alleged that the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha and members of his family carted away 67 vehicles belonging to the state.

In addition, Ndubuaku said that Okorocha’s ADC took away five vehicles while his driver went home with one Prado Jeep.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, the chairman lamented that other goods carted away from government house, ministries and parastatals included generating sets, chairs, television sets, kitchen utensils, buddings and cutleries all valued at over N50 billion.

Giving a breakdown of what was looted by the outgone administration, Ndubuaku said that the 27 local government chairmen, all the 30 commissioners and special advisers went away with government property.

He alleged that the former governor went home with all functional vehicles in Government House including bullet proof cars, back-up cars and outriders motorcycles, while his wife went home with one bullet proof vehicle.

Ndubuaku said that all the 27 payloaders for construction and 27 graders bought by the Ikedi Ohakim administration were carted away.

The chairman expressed shock while it was one of Okorocha’s sisters, who got the contract to equip each of the offices at N5 million each, all the offices were stripped bare.

Ndubuaku said, “The looting spree was unprecedented. It was as if government never existed as all paraphernalia of government were carted away. Even the 150 transformers bought by Okorocha for electioneering stunt all disappeared to thin air.”

“Some of them told us that the cars were accidented somewhere in Abuja and Jos and we have told them to take us there.”

He said that all the looted property and their custodians have been identified, stressing that the essence of the briefing was to warn them to bring the property back before members of the task force swoop on them.

He said that if the advice were not heeded, government would have no option but go to their houses and take anything insight, including criminalising their action and prosecuting them accordingly.

