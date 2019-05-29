Imo: Okorocha absent as Ihedioha takes oath of office

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon. Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday took oath of office as the sixth governor of Imo state.

Conspicuously missing in the list of dignitaries was the immediate-former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

His estranged deputy, Eze Madumere, was however present to witness the ceremony as the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi administered the oath of office on Governor Ihedioha.

Ihedioha’s deputy, Gerald Irona, was earlier sworn-in by the chief judge before his inauguration.

The ceremony was graced by a mammoth crowd who trooped out to witness the occasion.

Details later…

