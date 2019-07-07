  1. Home
Imo North: Victory has been served – Uwajumogu

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date

Ben Uwajumogu, who contested the Senate seat for  Imo-North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed  satisfaction over  the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue him with a certificate of return.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the ruling on  Friday in Abuja.

Uwajumogu had approached the court, seeking an order compelling INEC to issue him Certificate of Return, having been announced winner of the senatorial election by the Returning Officer.

It would be recalled that INEC refused issuance on the allegation that the electoral process was marred by irregularities.

In its ruling on Friday, the court said,”the Independent National Electoral Commission does not have the power and right under any law in Nigeria to review or otherwise deal with any question related or connected to the declaration and return of the applicant for the Imo North Senatorial District election after the returning officer had taken a decision”.

In his reaction to the judgment, Uwajumogu said, “I am highly elated with the declarative order compelling INEC to issue me Certificate of Return. I give glory to God. However, I would expect INEC to swiftly comply with the order without wasting time to allow me serve the good people of Imo-North in the Red Chambers’’.

