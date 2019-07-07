Imo North: Victory has been served – Uwajumogu

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Uwajumogu, who contested the Senate seat for Imo-North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction over the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue him with a certificate of return.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the ruling on Friday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwajumogu had approached the court, seeking an order compelling INEC to issue him Certificate of Return, having been announced winner of the senatorial election by the Returning Officer.

It would be recalled that INEC refused issuance on the allegation that the electoral process was marred by irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its ruling on Friday, the court said,”the Independent National Electoral Commission does not have the power and right under any law in Nigeria to review or otherwise deal with any question related or connected to the declaration and return of the applicant for the Imo North Senatorial District election after the returning officer had taken a decision”.

In his reaction to the judgment, Uwajumogu said, “I am highly elated with the declarative order compelling INEC to issue me Certificate of Return. I give glory to God. However, I would expect INEC to swiftly comply with the order without wasting time to allow me serve the good people of Imo-North in the Red Chambers’’.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App