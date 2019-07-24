Breaking News
Ministerial screening: Senators give Akume, Akpabio 'special treatment'
Imo North: CTA demands appointment of new returning officer

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appoint another returning officer to complete the collation of result of election of the Imo North Senatorial District.

Director, legal and documentation of the civil society, Tochukwu Ohazuruike stated this during a press conference in Abuja.

The CTA, accredited to observe the just concluded elections, said after the collation, the commission should make appropriate declarations.

“We call on INEC in exercise of its inherent powers to appoint another Returning Officer to complete the collation of results for the election and make the appropriate declarations”.

“We also urge the Commission to file an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court because there may not be an election in Nigeria again if politicians can print their own election results and declare themselves as winners,” he said.

He further said that whoever wins was not the interest of CTA but that their concerns was that the election processes should be concluded in line with the laws.

“We can clearly say that the returning officer earlier appointed has absconded. Somebody wants to be declared winner before the election is concluded.”

“This is what we are against. We are interested on how INEC concludes this election because this is a danger for future elections in the country,” he said.

The group also called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to immediately act on an affidavit of INEC over an alleged forgery against one of the candidates.

