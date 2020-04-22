Imo mob attacks policeman for homosexuality

ADVERTISEMENT

The timely arrival of policemen saved a serving policeman, identified as Chibuike Okazu, from being beaten to death by angry mob in Imo.

Okazu was mobbed by the youths after he was accused of engaging homosexual acts.

He was allegedly caught by youths of Umueze autonomous community in Orlu local government area of Imo State, with a male accomplice as they engaged in acts of homosexuality.

According to the spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the Divisional Police officer in charge of Nkwere Division received a phone call on Tuesday that a mob had descended on one of his men.

He said upon the information, the police promptly moved into Umueze autonomous community in Orlu LGA, and rescued Chibuike Ukazu.

The spokesman in a statement said that preliminary investigation revealed that the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with one of his friend, name yet unknown but nicknamed ‘Y’ello’, in acts of homosexuality.

As a result, the youths pounced on them and beat them to stupor and then took them to the palace of traditional ruler before their rescue by the DPO and his team, the statement said.

The spokesman, however, warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hand especially on infractions by the members of the police or other security agencies.

