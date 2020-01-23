Imo: I’ll ensure regular payment of salaries, LG autonomy — Uzodinma

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has pledged to ensure full autonomy to the local government administration in the state.

He also promised to conduct local government election as soon as possible.

In his maiden broadcast to the people of the state, Uzodinma also promised to ensure regular payment of salaries to all categories of staff in the state.

He said that his task is to develop Imo and enjoined the people to join hands with him and put the past behind them.

He said, “I urge every true man, woman and youth of Imo State to put the past behind us, without throwing away the lessons learnt, as we forge ahead in the great task of building a New Imo State defined by the common will of the people, in which equity, justice, freedom, and rule of law prevail over impunity and executive recklessness. This is the essence of good governance and it is my firm belief that democracy without good governance is nothing but a mirage.

He said that his vision of a New Imo State is predicated on freedom, security, and shared prosperity welded into good governance.l, stressing that “The evidence on ground indicates that Imo State requires fundamental reform to forge a new trajectory.”

He added, “The New Imo State offers a new paradigm to redress the ripples of those years of maladministration, inexperience and outright inefficiency in public administration. The New Imo State will prove to our good people that government is not instituted to deride the people, but instead to protect ‘citizens’ fundamental rights. Our New Imo State will restore financial discipline, entrench due process and conduct government business in the most transparent fashion. The New Imo State incorporates a new development trajectory that will harness the critical role of Local Government Councils in downstream value chain creation.

“In line with the provisions of the Constitution, we shall urgently restore the autonomy and integrity of Local Government Administration. Thank God therefore, for the objective effort of the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari in uncoupling the local government finances from the meddlesome interests of state officials. The dynamic LG System of our New Imo State will guarantee the steady trickle down of democracy dividends to the atomized hamlets and clans of our rural communities. To actualize this, credible Local government elections will be held soon.

“Our New Imo State will enshrine a new culture of shared prosperity in which the common wealth of the people is made available for the good of all. Above all, it is a new Imo State that will ensure good governance, prosperity, rule of law and equity. The Mission cuts across party line, religious leaning and intra ethnic divides. From now on it will no longer be governance as usual, but governance of the people, by the people and for the people, without discrimination against anyone.

“In practical terms therefore, the trajectory of development in the New Imo State of our vision is anchored on a “3-R” super structure of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery of key economic and political institutions that all of us will be proud of. In this wise, the New Imo State envisions the overhaul of State Civil Service and relevant institutions of the Bureaucracy for optimal efficiency and Service delivery- involving prompt payment of salaries, pensions and other statutory obligations to spur officers to greater productivity.

He promised to adhere strictly to extant laws, procedures, and statutes pertaining to an efficient service delivery.

