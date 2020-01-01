Imo: I’ll account for every kobo — Ihedioha

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has expressed his commitment to account for every kobo accruing to the state from every source.

In his New Year message to the people of the state, Ihedioha said that he will make probity and accountability his watch word.

He said, “On our part, we restate our solemn pledge to account for every Kobo Imolites pay and to bring it to bear on the quality of our infrastructure and improved living standards. Imo State is a blessed State.”

He also expressed commitment to harness the state’s strategic location, rich human capital and abundant natural resources for the greater good of the people.

He added, “Year 2020 is the famed year of possibilities. Metaphorically, 2020 also symbolizes complete vision. Here in Imo State, our vision for the future is very clear and we believe that all these possibilities are still attainable. I say so because, we have the determination of a committed Executive Team, the partnership of a collaborative Legislature, the wisdom of an independent Judiciary and the heart-warming support of an enlightened, God-fearing and hardworking people.”

