Imo: Ihedioha sets up committee to bid for 2022 National Sports Festival

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has constituted a committee to make case for the state’s hosting of 2022 National Sports Festival.

The committee is headed by a former President of the Athletic Federation of of Nigeria (AFN), Dan Ngerem, with Jones Onyereri as Deputy Chairman while the Chairman of the State Sports Council, Fan Ndubuoke, will serve as the secretary

This, according to the Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, is in furtherance of the ongoing reforms and in realizing the policies of his administration towards fast tracking sports, youth and economic development in Imo State.

The committee, he said, is to present an elaborate bid for the hosting of the 2022 National Sports Festival in Imo State, adding that the composition of members is diverse to present a formidable bid.

Members of the bid committee, which cut across the geopolitical zones, are Ibrahim Galadima, Adiokiye Amiesemeka, Bukola Olopade, Mike Itemuaghor, Tunji Adeyinka, lKanu Nwankwo, Chioma Ajunwa, Comfort Obi, and a member of the State House of Assembly, Uche Ogbuagu.

Other members are Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Ichie Ken Agbim, Johnbosco Okeahialam,Reginald Ihebuzor, Dr. Sunny Ogulewe. Nze Elvis Agukwe- Member, Dan Nwayanwu, Mr.Chris Emeka Okeke, Mitchel Obi- Member, Leonard Ugboaja, Okey Onyegbule, Clement Nwankpa- Member.

A former TV presented, Adaora Onyechere, Dr. Ken Onyeati- Ikpe, Charity Opara Asonze, Damian Ezeagu, Chinemerem Enweremadu, Christy Opara, Okwun Omeaku and the state Director of Sports are also to serve on the commitee.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said that the committee will be inaugurated on Thursday

