Imo: Ihedioha did not win election, AA, APC, APGA, tell  tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

There was anxiety in Imo state on Sunday as the parties in the petition challenging the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state adopted their final written addresses before the governorship election petition tribunal, sitting in Owerri.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Alliance (AA), together with their candidates in the March 9 governorship election, Ifeanyi Araraume, Hope Uzodinma and Uche Nwosu, respectively, are asking the tribunal to quash the election of Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the election did not meet substantially with the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act (as amended).

While adopting his final written address on Sunday, Araraume, through his counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN) is asking the court to annul Ihedioha’s election and order fresh polls as it was characterised by ballot snatching and other irregularities.

Araraume is also contending that there was sudden and unexplained change of electoral officers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his own submission, Uzodinma, through his counsel, Chief Olushola Okeoma (SAN), wants the tribunal to declare him as winner of the election.

He contended that the results he obtained from over 388 polling units were not given to him, which made the PDP to have edge over him.

In his own submission, Nwosu through his counsel, Niyi Akintola, wants the tribunal to either cancel the election or order a supplementary election between him and Ihedioha.

He told the tribunal that Ihedioha did not meet the constitutional requirements of one quarter of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of the state. He also challenged the results of the three local governments of Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Mbaise.

After listening to their submissions, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Michael Adewara, told them that a date for judgment will be communicated to them in due course.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App