Imo: Gunmen kidnap popular blogger

There was pandemonium in Imo state on Tuesday as suspected kidnappers abducted a popular blogger in the state, Mr. Ifeanyi Onyenankeya.

A family source said Onyenankeya, the owner of popular news blogs, Okigwe Arena and Imo Arena, was abducted on Monday night at his father’s compound, number 3 Duru Close, Ekeagbara, Okigwe.

The three gunmen who abducted him were said to have operated in a Sienna vehicle.

The abductors were said to have assaulted their victim before whisking him away after initial resistance.

One of his relations who wrote on Facebook said he was Kidnapped in his Father’s Compound (3 Duru Close, Ekeagbara Okigwe) 12th August, 2019 between 7-8 pm by three masked men after being brutally beaten in an attempt to resist kidnap. These men was said to have come in a SIENNA car.”

“Any useful information would be appreciated. Call 08035406874 or the nearest Police Station.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that the command had yet to confirm if it was a case of kidnap.

He said that investigation had commenced with a view to unraveling the circumstances behind the incident.

