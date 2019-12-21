Imo guber polls: Nwosu reacts to Supreme court verdict

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has accepted the decision of Supreme Court to quash his candidature in the election.

The Court had, on Friday, ruled that Nwosu was never a candidate of AA in the election because he had previously been nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the same position.

He however, expressed disappointment with the ruling APC for replacing his name as the candidate of the party in the election, while awaiting the verdict of the Supreme Court on the governorship election in Imo state.

In a statement he personally signed, Nwosu said, “On Friday, December 20, 2019, the Highest Court in our land, the Supreme Court, gave Judgement concerning me as the governorship Candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

“The Apex Court, in its Judgement, said that ab initio, I was the authentic Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), and then concluded that I had double nominations.

“I solemnly want to state with every sense of humility, that I have accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court in good faith.

“That replacing my name as the governorship Candidate of APC was not a good action. The leadership of the Party substituted my name without looking at the legal and other contentious implications of that action.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for taking me to the level I have seen myself both in politics and in life generally because without him, I would not have gotten to this level.”

He expressed gratitude to all those that had seen him rise in his political career.

