Imo guber: Anambra PDP gives Supreme Court seven days to reverse self

The Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday protested in Akwa, the state capital, asking the Supreme Court to reverse its judgement on the Imo state governorship election within seven days.

During the protest, some PDP bigwigs including Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Stella Oduah, Hon. Obinna Chidoka and all the PDP governorship aspirants for the Anambra 2021 governorship election were absent.

Speaking during the protest, the state PDP chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, said the state chapter of the party is giving the seven-man panel of the Supreme Court seven days to reverse itself or face serious protest “to right the wrong.”

“The judgement of the Supreme Court on 14th of January 2020, was a mockery on the Nigerian democracy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should use his good office to call the panel members at the Supreme Court to order and reverse itself and allow Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to return to his position freely given to him by the Imo people,” he said.

According to him, how the Supreme Court judges manufactured the figures they awarded to Hope Uzodinma of the APC was still a mystery to behold, saying nothing points to that.

Also speaking during the protest, the former PDP governorship candidate in Anambra state, Obaze Oseloka, said the Supreme Court should save the nation’s democracy from being truncated by reversing its earlier judgement.

According to Oseloka, members of the Supreme Court are human beings, adding that they should owe up to their mistake and save the country from collapsing by reversing the judgement which is against any known legal law in the country.

