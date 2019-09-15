Imo govt gets report on appointments, recruitment review

ADVERTISEMENT

There is apprehension in the Imo State civil service following the submission of the report of the technical review committee on appointments, recruitment and promotions in the Imo State civil service.

The committee was set up by the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, following allegations that the immediate-past administration in the state hurriedly recruited and promoted many people at the twilight of the administration.

Members of the Committee, led by the Chairman, Austin Otuokere submitted the report to the Deputy Governor of the State, Gerald Irona at the Government House, Owerri on Sunday.

Presenting the report, the chairman said the committee scrutinized all the recruitment, appointments and promotions within the ambit of the law and civil service regulations.

He said that “the committee gave due diligence to interpreting the relevant sections of the law and appreciated the essence of our assignment and due regulations; with utmost sense of respect and understanding.”

Otuokere expressed gratitude to Ihedioha and his deputy, Irona, for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that the committee did a thorough job.

Irona, while commending members of the committee for what he described as a selfless service to the state, assured them that the state government will study the report and consider the recommendations made.

However, a cross section of the civil servants, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, implored the government not to use the report as an instrument of victimization.

