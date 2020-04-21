Imo govt denies plans to rename varsity after Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State government has expressed outrage over reports that there were plans to rename Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, after the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The news was first reported by an online news platform yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, the government described the news as not only fake but an attempt to create disaffection between the government and people of Imo State.

“The attention of the Office of the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor has been drawn to fake news circulating on the social media, purporting that Governor Hope Uzodimma wants to rename Imo State University, Owerri, after the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

“The author(s) of the fake news had not only credited to the governor what he could not have said, but they criminally wrote the name of his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, as the one who signed the purported statement.

But the Director General New Media of PDP, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, denied the involvement of the party in the dissemination of the news.

He said the party read the news like any other concerned stakeholder and was astonished that any right-thinking individual could think of doing such a thing.

