Imo govt accuses suspended LG chairmen of planned sabotage

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State Government has accused suspended local government chairmen of plans to destabilise the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Uche Onyeagucha, said the attention of the state authority was drawn to a plot by some disgruntled and unpopular elements, purportedly by suspended Local Government Council Officers and agents of the immediate past administration to disturb the peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed by the good people of Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement alerted the “good people of Imo State about the plans of these unscrupulous elements to instigate violence and challenge Government’s authority.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

It added that “Any individual no matter how highly placed found to be sponsoring this criminal plot will be dealt with. No one is above the Law.

“These individuals are hereby warned to desist from their nefarious plans as government will otherwise descend the full weight of the law on them.

“The present Local Government Council Officers remain the legal and Constitutional Officers authorised to administer the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

“All persons caught trying to disturb the peace of the State in any Local Government, will be promptly arrested and prosecuted as criminals in accordance with the law.

“Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Community Leaders and Parents are hereby advised to warn their wards not to allow themselves to be used by disgruntled politicians who are not happy about the peace and development currently put in place by the present administration.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App