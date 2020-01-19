Imo governorship: PDP protest won’t change S/Court’s judgement – BOC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) on Sunday said the planned mass protest by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), won’t change the decision of the Supreme Court which sacked former governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo state.

The group described the action as “disrespectful to the rule of law” adding that “Nigeria is an entity governed by rules of law where the judiciary is placed as the final arbiter.”

The BCO National Coordinator, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, in a statement sent to Daily Trust today said “It is expected that the decisions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, should be accepted and respected by all and sundry.”

“The PDP should understand that gone are the days when in its 16 years of misruled, judges were subjected to series of intimidation to deliver judgements at its whelm and caprices,” he said.

While advising the PDP to accept the judgement in good faith, Pasali however appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and never participate in a protest that lacked basis.

