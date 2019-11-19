Imo governorship: Appeal Court upholds Ihedioha’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed three appeals challenging the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state.

A five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Oyebisi Omoyele on Tuesday dismissed the appeals and cross appeals by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Alliance (AA) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) challenging the March 9 governorship election.

The justices also made consequential orders.

However, there was a dissenting judgement which upheld the appeal by AA.

Details later…

