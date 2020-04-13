Imo governor tests negative for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has tested negative to the coronavirus (covid-19)

Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri, said that it was important members of the public were aware of the governor’s COVID-19 status.

Our correspondent gathered that the result of the test, which was carried out on Uzodinma, was released on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC).

The status of the governor had been a subject of speculation since the Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested positive weeks ago. Uzodinma was said to have come in contact with Kyari.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, had said that only the governor could declare his status since it’s a personal medical record.

But a terse statement signed by Emelumba on Monday confirmed that the test conducted on the governor turned out negative.

The statement said, “The governor of Imo state, Sen Hope Uzodimma has tested negative to the Coronavirus infection.

“The result of a test conducted on him came out this morning and confirmed that he is free of the virus,” the statement added.

