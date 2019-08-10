Imo Governor, Ihedioha commences payment of full salary to workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has ordered the commencement of 100 per cent payment of salaries to workers in the state.

There had been apprehensions whether the governor would fulfill one of his campaign promises of restoring the full payment of salaries to the civil servants, which was reduced to 70 per cent through out the tenure of the last administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apprehensions became rife when they received the same 70 per cent in June and July.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a circular signed by the Accountant General, Igbo Donald, the governor directed that payment of 100 per cent salary should commence from August 1.

The circular, dated August 5, further directed ministries, departments or agencies to submit their August 2019 salary with total adherence to the 100 per cent salary structure agreed and signed with the government and the organised labour in 2011, and further directed that any other allowance(s) or approval to a particular MDA outside the harmonised and approved 2011 salary timetable should seek re-validation/ approval from the governor.

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha had been paying 70 per cent salary to Imo workers since January 2016.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App