Imo government commends Foundation’s human capacity development

The Commissioner for Technology Development in Imo State, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu, yesterday in Owerri, commended the human capacity development in the state by Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation.

Speaking to newsmen, he said the foundation had made landmark contributions towards Information Communication Technology (ICT) development in Imo state.

He added that the foundation had also invested over N24million in human capacity development and job creation in the state.

The Commissioner said that the funding was directed to training of prospective JAMB candidates in Basic Computer Appreciation and Computer Based Testing to enhance their performance in the 2020 examination and beyond.

According to Mgbenwelu, “the Foundation is poised to grant full scholarships with Laptops to the best two performing JAMB candidates from each of the 27 local government areas of Imo state in 2020”.

The Commissioner called on other organisations and well-meaning Imo sons and daughters to emulate Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and key into enhancing the human capacity development agenda of governor Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

