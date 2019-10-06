Imo exhumed corpses finally reburied

ADVERTISEMENT

Peace appeared to be returning to the crisis-torn Umuokwara Nwaneri of Isioziaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State following the reburial of the corpses of two members of the community, Mrs. Esonma Anopuomee and her daughter-in-law, Margaret Anopuomee, who were exhumed from the tomb as a result of a land dispute.

Esonma and Margaret died in 2016 and 2017 respectively but were buried on September 4 following years of the land tussle between the Anopuomee and Augustine Nnanyereugo families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nyanyereugos had exhumed the bodies on September 24, three weeks after, claiming that the land that the deceased were buried belonged to them.

They had dumped the bodies at the village market square, an action that drew rage from members of the community, who carried the bodies and deposited in the sitting room of the Nnanyereugos.

Daily Trust on Sunday, however, gathered that following the intervention of some members of the community and officials of the state government, including the Transition Committee, Chairman of Njaba local government area, Mr. Obodoshaa Agwubo, the bodies were finally interred.

Leader of the community, Rev (Dr.) Richard Ikechukwu, told our correspondent that though they were yet to settle the land dispute, the Anopomee family was allowed to bury their dead in the disputed land because it has been the place of their abode for many years.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App