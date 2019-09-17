Imo: Driver escapes death as trailer falls on commercial bus 

ADVERTISEMENT

A commercial bus driver narrowly escaped death on Tuesday when a container laden trailer fell on his vehicle in Imo state.

A witness said the trailer was climbing the Nworie lane bridge when its break failed as it started skidding backwards.

Attempts by the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, to quickly make a detour failed as the container fell on the bus, crushing his legs and trapping him inside the vehicle.

It was gathered that it took the efforts of staff of Imo Rural Roads Management Agency (IRROMA), who were nearby to free the driver.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby where he is currently receiving treatment.

