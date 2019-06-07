Imo: Court grants sacked APC Reps-elect leave to serve PDP, INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

A Court of Appeal in Owerri has granted the House of Representatives members-elect for Nwangele/Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre federal constituency under All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugonna Ozurigbo, leave to serve the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Ozurigbo is seeking to nullify the judgment of a federal high court, which stripped him of his victory as the member elect for Isu/Nwangele/Njaba/Nwangele federal constituency of the state in the 2019 National Assembly election and awarded it to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He is also seeking for a stay of execution, asking INEC not to issue certificate of return to PDP pending the determination of the substantive case.

In sacking Ozurigbo,the court had held that the process of his emergence as the APC candidate was illegitimate.

According to Ozurigbo, “Contrary to insinuations and the news being spread by haters and hirelings of Kingsley Echendu,(PDP), the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri this Thursday morning, 6th June, 2019, did not strike out the Motion for Stay of Execution of the Judgement procured from the Federal High Court also in Owerri, rather the court advised that the parties involved should be put on notice.

“However, any lawyer or learned individual should understand that the court cannot in a matter it has not heard order that the PDP candidate, Mr. Echendu Kingsley be sworn in.

“Until the Appeal is heard and disposed of on its merits, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo remains the candidate to be inaugurated.”

He added: “As my followers and well wishers are hereby urged to go ahead with their preparations for the inauguration ceremony on the 11th of June, 2019 and give no ear to the childish rumours from the political neophytes across the line.”

